Since the mini-fridge is a staple of dorm room decor , cramped college apartments, and even some post-grad pads , we tracked down the top-rated compact refrigerators from several different online retailers. Even if you'll be starting the semester from home in the fall, you may be turning your bedroom into a quasi-work space that'll need to be stocked with study snacks. Ahead, find the fridges as well as reviews and details about what makes each the best buys before back-to-school season begins.