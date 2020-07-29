Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
In most cases, moving your entire world — clothes, books, furniture, decor, appliances, and more — into a single small room that you most likely have to share with another person means downsizing. Dorm room living often requires leaving behind some of that stuff and buying new more miniature versions of others. Perhaps most important among those new petite possessions in a mini-fridge.
Since the mini-fridge is a staple of dorm room decor, cramped college apartments, and even some post-grad pads, we tracked down the top-rated compact refrigerators from several different online retailers. Even if you'll be starting the semester from home in the fall, you may be turning your bedroom into a quasi-work space that'll need to be stocked with study snacks. Ahead, find the fridges as well as reviews and details about what makes each the best buys before back-to-school season begins.
