Discounted furniture is not necessarily hard to come by — Wayfair, Nordstrom Rack, Saatva, and more home goods hubs love some good ol' fashion price cuts on best-sellers year round. However, once a year, in honor of this special little three-day weekend called Memorial Day, those deals get better and costs drop even lower (up to 80% off!).
Evidently, April showers not only bring May flowers, but they also bring a myriad of limited-time furniture deals. Like previous years, we can already shop deals on a ton of worthwhile ergonomic office chairs, sustainable bedding sets, colorful cookware, and more price-slashed products before we even hit snooze on Monday's alarm. Scroll on for 19 of the best furniture and home Memorial Day deals to shop now through this weekend — and however long these gems sparkle in their respective clearance sections. All your home makeover must-haves for less await ahead.
