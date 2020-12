But it’s also been a year of love, resilience, and good news. (No, we don’t just mean Meagan Thee Stallion’s EP , but we’re definitely counting it). We learned how to turn our living rooms into meditation sanctuaries, at-home offices and gyms. We called out Karens and the companies who need to do better (most of them). We also found joy in each other, even though we were apart ( Verzuz battles , you the real MVP). So even though 2020 has been a ride that we all desperately want to get off, we wanted to take a moment to call out the creators and work that made us laugh, cry, and feel seen when we needed it most.