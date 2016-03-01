19 Products The Pros Swear By For Medium Skin Tones

We've waxed poetic about the perfect products for deep complexions and shared the best finds for fair skin, but this story is devoted to those with medium complexions. We called in the big guns — that is, some of the most in-demand makeup artists working today. Each of these women is a master at making up any complexion under the sun — these are the go-to makeup artists to stars like Eva Mendes and Gina Rodriguez.
Ahead, these top red carpet experts share the products they actually use when working with their clients who have medium skin tones, including the lipsticks that always look good, the shadows that are truly flattering, and the foundation ranges that make matching easy.
Ahead, these top red carpet experts share the products they actually use when working with their clients who have medium skin tones, including the lipsticks that always look good, the shadows that are truly flattering, and the foundation ranges that make matching easy.