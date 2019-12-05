The Best Meal Prep Containers For Getting Back Into Your Lunch-Packing Routine

With colder weather on the horizon, we're getting ready to hibernate for the winter. That means fewer evenings dining out at our favorite restaurants, fewer lunch hours spent venturing outside to find food, and a lot more meal prep.
To help make that transition a little less painful, we've rounded up the best meal prep containers available online.
Ahead, you'll find highly-rated containers that can keep prepped veggies fresh longer, containers that can be easily thrown into a lunch bag on your way out the door in the morning, and containers that can go straight from the oven to the fridge to the microwave. Cold weather might make you feel a little sad, but embracing a weekly meal prep routine doesn't have to.
