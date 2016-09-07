Some of us can't wait to read our horoscopes every week; others couldn't care less. If you belong to the latter category, you may find yourself thinking: Why the hell do I need to know my birthstone?



Well, these beautiful products are about to change your mind. It's quite possible that your last encounter with birthstones was in jewelry form, years ago — approximately the same time you last bought a mood ring at the mall — but we implore you to revisit the idea...in the world of beauty. After all, adding your birthstone color to your vanity is a more affordable and less expected option — not to mention, so much fun.



Are you a January baby? It's time for you to pick up one of our favorite garnet lip colors. April's stone may be diamonds, but we have something even better on slide four. Celebrating your birthday this month? It's time to break out a sapphire liner, you September baby!



Ahead, products expertly matched to your birthstone so you can embrace that birthday feeling all year long.

