The cool thing about hazel eyes? Each set gravitates toward different color profiles. Some eyes tend to be more green while others look more topaz. Some read olive while others appear amber.
The benefit of such color-change subtleties is that there are a lot — and we mean a lot — of shades of eyeshadow that work with hazel eyes. So, picking an eye makeup hue is as easy as deciding which color you want to highlight in your eyes. For example, purples and reddish coppers will pull out the green in hazel eyes, while pinks and purples will let yellow flecks in hazel eyes shine.
To help make sense of the seemingly infinite eyeshadow possibilities, we asked chatted with makeup artists Kristen Arnett and Janessa Paré. The two of them break down how to find the best makeup for your hazel eyes. Click on — your shadow soul mate awaits.