The benefit of such colour-change subtleties is that there are a lot — and we mean a lot — of shades of eyeshadow that work with hazel eyes. So, picking an eye makeup hue is as easy as deciding which colour you want to highlight in your eyes. For example, purples and reddish coppers will pull out the green in hazel eyes, while pinks and purples will let yellow flecks in hazel eyes shine.