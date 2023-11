We've sourced the best affordable luxury gifts for everyone on your list, whether they're a homebody who likes cozy socks, candles , and specialty teas or a world traveler in need of a new toiletry bag, sleeping mask, or travel-sized perfumes. So read on to find opulent gifts that look far more expensive than they actually are and will have your giftees wondering just how much you generously spent on them. Only we'll know you spent a week's coffee budget on it — and we're not telling.