Dirty Kitchen? Clean It Up With These 18 Excellent Products

Alexandra Polk
Last Updated September 27, 2023, 9:16 PM
One thing about kitchens: They're going to get dirty. Fortunately for us filthy folk, there's an entire industry dedicated to making the best kitchen cleaning products for our messy nooks. Grove Co., Method, Package Free, Food52, and more top-notch lifestyle retailers churn out kitchen cleaning products that save countertops and sanities alike. So while there is no shame in the occasional sticky surface, there is an immense amount of joy that stems from a squeaky-clean living space. And we think you deserve to feel the rush of a pristine, disinfected (and lemongrass-scented) kitchen.
From the sink to the oven, the cabinets to the grout, and so forth — we found 18 excellent kitchen cleaning products and organization buys for nooks and crannies everywhere. Whether you stand by eco-friendly formulas, love a space-optimizing hack, or dazzle at innovative dish racks, we're confident that there's a product for you. Scroll on for all kinds of sprays, gadgets, and goodies that you never knew you needed.
Best Kitchen Multipurpose Cleaners & Sprays

Package Free Ultimate Sustainable Cleaning Starter Kit, $36

Package Free
Ultimate Sustainable Cleaning Starter Kit
$36.00
Package Free
Grove Co.
Multi-purpose Cleaner Concentrate
$7.99
Grove Co.
The Pink Stuff
Miracle Cleaning Paste And Multi-purpose S...
$19.99
Amazon
Blueland
Multi-surface Starter Set
$16.20$18.00
Blueland
Homecourt
Steeped Rose Surface Cleaner
$20.00
Homecourt
Method
Heavy Duty Degreaser (lemongrass Scent)
$4.79$5.69
Amazon
First things first: Get down and dirty. De-grease your stove and oven with Method's top-rated, effective, citrus-scented spray. Or, for your everyday counter wipe-downs, look to Package Free's sustainable offerings, Grove Co.'s worthwhile concentrates, Blueland's refillable kits, Homecourt's aromatic spray, or a bundle of the TikTok-viral Pink Stuff products.
Best Kitchen Cleaning Tools

PlantishFuture Zero Waste Kitchen Brush Set, $17.04

ThxToms
Rubber Dishwashing Cleaning Gloves (2 Pair)
$14.99
Amazon
Hawkins New York
Feather Duster
$30.00
Hawkins New York
AIRNEX
Natural Kitchen Sponge
$16.95
Amazon
IEZFIX
Electric Spin Scrubber
$39.99$45.99
Amazon
Jeymei
4-pack Damp Clean Duster Sponge
$9.99$16.99
Amazon
Dot and Army
Reusable Pot Scrubbers (set Of 5)
$33.50
Food52
If paper towels and 10-year-old rags aren't cutting it anymore, it's time to restock your cleaning arsenal with some nifty gadgets. We're talking zero-waste brush sets from Etsy, reader-favorite electric spin scrubbers on Amazon, reusable pot scrubbers at Food52, and more knickknacks. Plus, it wouldn't be a cleaning day without the classics: feather dusters, sponges, and thick dishwashing gloves.
Best Kitchen Organization

Food52 Five Two Over-the-Sink Dish Drying Rack, $45

Food52
Over-the-sink Dish Drying Rack
$45.00
Food52
Tailide
Under Sink Organizer,
$19.99$29.99
Amazon
Uncommon Goods
Sea Stone Splash Sponge Holder
$28.00
Uncommon Goods
Yamazaki Home
Tosca Magnetic Kitchen Storage Rack
$52.00
Amazon
EigPluy
Under Cabinet Kitchen Utensil Hooks (2 Pcs)
$9.99
Amazon
There's stubborn stains, and then there's stubborn clutter. Piles of pots and pans, moldy sponges, and stray utensils can make even the cleanest nooks feel like pure chaos. Thanks to Amazon and Uncommon Goods, we can stash away products beneath our sinks, hang up our ladles, and protect our sponges from the wrath of bacteria. And, of course, we can't forget about Food52's reader-favorite and utterly innovative Over-the-Sink Dish Drying Rack — which, according to elated Food52 on-site reviewer Victoria M., is "the most simple and clever alternative [she's] come across."
