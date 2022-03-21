Spring cleaning isn't just about purging your closet and aggressively deep-cleaning your pad — it's also a good time to take stock of your beauty inventory (yes, all of it, including that random bin of old, miscellaneous products) to clear up space for exciting, joy-sparking launches or essentials you need to replenish.
Fortunately, CVS is holding its Epic Beauty Event — aka one of R29's favorite beauty sales — just in time for the vernal equinox (and the aforementioned clutter-clearing marathon). The four-week sale, which is happening online and IRL now, will see beloved products from brands like Kristin Ess, Bliss, essence, Revlon, and more marked down by up to 50%. (Beauty Club members can also earn an extra 10% in Epic Beauty rewards all month, and it's free to join.) And the sale's not just limited to skin care and makeup items; wellness essentials like toothpaste, cotton pads, vitamins, and more are included. Basically, it's a one-stop shop for everything you'll need to usher in a fresh new season.
New and different products will go on sale each week (so make sure to keep a close watch), but we got a sneak peek at some of the items that'll definitely be included. To help you navigate the sale, R29's beauty team pinpointed their tried-and-true drugstore faves that'll be up for grabs. Read on to see what they'll be adding to cart this month.