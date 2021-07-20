Inflatable Hot Tubs Exist & Here Are The Best To Buy

Summer of 2020 was all about inflatable pools — the housebound watering hole was in such high demand that many resorted to bidding wars on eBay in order to cop one. Jump forward to the summer of 2021 and the world has opened back up beyond the confines out of backyards, making kiddie pools a not-as-hot commodity. This is where we introduce the idea of the inflatable hot tub; a thing that exists and can be easily ordered online.
What sets these two blowup basins apart (aside from temperature)? We see the inflatable hot tub as a more adult version of the pool that invites guests to do more than cool off — it invites them to stay and socialize for a while. Imagine: whipping it out on a cooler night at home for a romantic soak with an SO; taking it to an Airbnb lake house you and your crew rented for the weekend; using it through the fall and winter as your very own private backyard spa. Although still an investment, these inflatable options are more affordable and less cumbersome than your standard fixed tubs while still including all the bells and whistles (aka cup holders, soothing jets, and water filtration systems). And then there's the obvious: they can be deflated and tucked away when no longer needed.
Ahead, find five of the best inflatable hot tubs your hard-earned coin can buy.
