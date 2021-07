Inflatable Hot Tubs Exist & Here Are The Best To Buy

What sets these two blowup basins apart (aside from temperature)? We see the inflatable hot tub as a more adult version of the pool that invites guests to do more than cool off — it invites them to stay and socialize for a while. Imagine: whipping it out on a cooler night at home for a romantic soak with an SO; taking it to an Airbnb lake house you and your crew rented for the weekend; using it through the fall and winter as your very own private backyard spa . Although still an investment, these inflatable options are more affordable and less cumbersome than your standard fixed tubs while still including all the bells and whistles (aka cup holders, soothing jets, and water filtration systems). And then there's the obvious: they can be deflated and tucked away when no longer needed.