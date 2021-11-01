Story from Home

Here’s Where To Buy The Best Holiday Gift Baskets This Year

Alexandra Polk
The bunnies have Easter baskets, Yogi Bear has picnic baskets, which means we're giving the holidays full jurisdiction over gift baskets (and a few boxes). These traditionally wicker-clad packages were the unsung heroes of 2020 as they delivered "I love you's" to separated and quarantined family members across the seas. And, even though the CDC rules are not nearly as strict this year, the best holiday gift baskets are here once again to express your festive gratitude to whoever's in need.
Similar to advent calendars, the best holiday gift baskets come equipped with award-winning wines, luxe chocolates, gourmet snacks, unique decorations, and more spirit-lifting goodies. They also must have credible delivery services that ensure a smooth and festive arrival — speaking of, we suggest you cash early in case of early sell-outs, ingredient shortages, and long-lasting shipping delays. Below, check out all the best holiday gift baskets to send to your loved ones this year. Whether you're roasting chestnuts over an open fire together IRL or sending love over facetime, the yummy and lovely care packages we found are bound to please a crowd and create some worthwhile smiles.
Best Wine Holiday Gift Baskets

Hickory Farms Holly Jolly Holiday Wine Gift Basket, $99.99

Hickory Farms
Holly Jolly Holiday Wine Gift Basket
$99.99
Hickory Farms
Harry & David
Happy Holidays Gift Basket With Wine
$129.99
Harry & David
GourmetGiftBaskets.com
Making Spirits Bright
$239.99
GourmetGiftBaskets.com
For parents desperately online shopping for their grown-up kids, young married couples frantically planning holiday parties, and anyone who just enjoys (or needs) a good glass of Pinot Noir, send them the best gift of all: a wine gift basket. The gift basket retailer to end all gift basket retailers, Harry & David, has great wine and sweet treats holiday package combos as does Gourmetgiftbaskets.com. For a more savory selection, check out Hickory Farm’s assortment of delectable meats and cheeses that pair great with its impressive vino collection. 

Best Food Holiday Gift Baskets

Eastern Standard Provisions Holly Jolly Hanukkah Gift Box, $29.99

Eastern Standard Provisions
"holly Jolly" Hanukkah Gift Box
$29.99
Eastern Standard Provisions
Harry & David
Home For The Holidays Gift Basket
$109.99
Harry & David
Stonewall Kitchen
Ultimate Snack Gift Basket
$130.00
Stonewall Kitchen
Ah yes, snacks, the ultimate crowd-pleasing holiday mailer. If you’re shopping for non-drinkers, families with kids, or just someone who might want a primo snack spread at their party, an array of holiday-themed pretzels, artisanal crackers, and more salty goods will definitely do the trick. 

Best Chocolate Holiday Gift Baskets

Simply Chocolate Gift Basket, $59.99

Simply Chocolate
Simply Chocolate Splendid Sweets Basket
$59.99
Simply Chocolate
Lindt
Signature Chocolate Gift Basket
$79.99
Lindt
TheGriftyGrape
Holiday Hot Chocolate Gift Basket
$53.99
Etsy
Sweet tooths rejoice — chocolate gift baskets are one of the easiest and most abundant care packages available on the world wide web during the holiday season. Simply Chocolate, Lindt, and a handful of Etsy shops are coming through this year with hot chocolate dunkers, caramel truffles, and chocolate-covered pretzels to celebrate the last couple of months of 2021.

Best Dessert Holiday Gift Baskets

Milk Bar Holiday Start Pack, $85

Milk Bar
The Holiday Starter Pack
$85.00
Milk Bar
David's Cookies
Happy Holidays Bucket
$32.95
David's Cookies
Angel Food Bakery
"happy Holidays" Message Donuts
$89.00
Goldbelly
Dessert gift baskets get even more creative around the holidays. From alphabet donuts to peppermint-chocolate starter packs, there’s a sweet basket out there that’s guaranteed to deliver some cheer. 
Best Amazon Holiday Gift Baskets

Wine Country Gift Baskets The Connoisseur Gourmet Gift Basket, $49.95

Wine Country Gift Baskets
The Connoisseur Gourmet Gift Basket
$49.95
Amazon
Dulcet Gift Baskets
Deluxe Gourmet Food Gift Basket
$58.99
Amazon
Oh Nuts!
Oh! Nuts Dried Fruit Gift Basket
$36.90
Amazon
If we can find 113 hidden gems on Amazon, we can find a few worthwhile holiday gift baskets. We recommend these goodies for last-minute shoppers in desperate need of some Prime two-day shipping magic this year, but these baskets are also worth a top spot on your early holiday shopping lst. 
