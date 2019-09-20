Story from Halloween

12 Easy Halloween Hair Accessories If You Need An Instant Costume

Karina Hoshikawa
Whether you're looking for an office-appropriate way to get into the Halloween spirit, or (and remember, this is a safe space) are simply too lazy to plan out a head-to-toe costume, hair accessories are a five-second way to instantly transform into royalty, the undead, or, you know, a mouse. (Duh.)
However, hair accessories aren't just the easiest way to dress up: They're also among the most affordable ways to do Halloween. From blinged-out crowns to spooky headbands, here are 12 hair accessories and headpieces that let the world know, 'I'm not that into Halloween, but hey, I tried.'
