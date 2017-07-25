We Put 3 Popular Coconut Milk Brands To The (Taste) Test

Will the coconut craze ever end? It's hard to say, but, at the moment, the end is not in sight. We've already incorporated the oil into a week's worth of recipes and taste-tested four of the most popular waters on the market. And now? We're moving on to milk. Similarly to almond, coconut milk has become a trendy addition to the dairy-free beverage scene. Maybe it's because coconuts are synonymous with tropical vibes. Or, maybe people can't just get enough of the fruit.
But when it really comes down to it, why do we actually love it? Does coconut milk even really taste like coconuts? We set out to taste test a few of the most popular and widely available beverage brands out there — and as it turns out, there were only three that we could easily get our hands on: Trader Joe's, So Delicious, and Pacific. A lot of the other brand offerings are coconut milk blends (i.e. with almond or cashew, etc.). So we stuck with the trio of 32 fl. oz, unsweetened, milks and got to sipping.
Click through to find out what each carton really tastes like.