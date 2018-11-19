These Are The 10 Best Gluten-Free Pie Recipes, According To Pinterest

As we pull on our stretchiest pants for this season of excess, we have one thing to be very thankful for: Dietary restrictions no longer mean we have to settle for less at Thanksgiving. Rather, it seems that they've become a mother of invention, especially when it comes to gluten-free and Paleo diets.
We tested that particular theory out this year by asking the number crunchers at Pinterest to give us a list of the most-pinned gluten-free pie recipes. Gone are the days when forgoing wheat flour once meant you had to sit in the corner with an apple while everyone else enjoyed glistening slices of pumpkin and apple pie. Driven by allergies and assisted by science, creative amateur and professional chefs have actually concocted some recipes that put their gluten-y forbears to shame.
Browse through these 10 Pinterest faves and make everyone's mouths (and digestive tracts) happy.