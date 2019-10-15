7 Foam Rollers That Are Game-Changers For Your Sore Muscles

Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
No longer exclusively used by the pro-athletes among us — foam rollers have become as ubiquitous as the trusty yoga mat in every wellness lover’s fitness routine.
There’s a good chance you’ve spotted them at the gym, chiropractors’ offices, and friends’ homes, and with good reason!
Foam rollers are incredibly beneficial for our precious, overworked bods, whether to recover from a grueling workout or to relax tense muscles after a long, stressful day at work. If you don’t currently have a nightly at-home massage in your budget (obviously the ideal situation) then this is the next best thing.
There are all sorts of options available on Amazon, including eco-friendly versions, gentle beginner rollers to help ease you into a routine, deep-tissue massage rollers, and even vibrating foam rollers. Its compact size makes it easy to store in even the tiniest of apartments and compared to pricier fitness gadgets like, ahem, the nearly $500 vibrating massage gun that is currently all the rage, they’re largely affordable.
Come take a stroll down foam roller lane and scoop up the one that’s right for you!
