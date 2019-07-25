Fitness Retreats Worth Sweating On Your Vacation For

There are few better feelings than enabling your “out of office” email before going on vacation. Personally, when I perform this OOO ritual, I like to play Shania Twain’s 1997 hit “Come on Over” and relish the lyrics: “Get a life, get a grip, get away somewhere, take a trip.”
Going out into the world is fun, and science shows that going on vacation is actually good for your health and productivity. Still, some vacations can make you feel sluggish — especially if all you do is drink, eat, hit the beach, and repeat. That’s why fitness retreats and wellness-oriented vacations are on the rise. Here are a few that will let you relax, but also make you get your sweat on.
AKT Retreats
Location: East Hampton, Martha’s Vineyard, and New York City
Price: Rates starting at $1,000 for non-members and $500 for members. Email retreats@theakt.com for more information.
One thing to know about workouts with Anna Kaiser Training: You’ll sweat. A lot. Her method is easy on the joints, but tough in general. This summer, the personal trainer for the likes of Kelly Ripa, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Shakira hosted a retreat in East Hampton, and has an upcoming one in Martha’s Vineyard and another in New York City in October. The immersive experiences include two classes each day, and healthy dinners crafted by Kaiser and celebrity chef Tricia Williams. Plus it’s on the beach, so you’ll have plenty of downtime to recover.
Impact Retreats
Locations: Anguilla and Tuscany
Prices: Anguilla prices start at $9,200, Tuscany prices start at $5,510.
Impact coach Katie Sandler created three-to-five day tailored experiences that combine luxury, wellness, and culture to “balance the mind, body and spirit for personal and professional transformation.” She does retreats in Tuscany and Anguilla. The latter incorporates daily yoga, mindfulness, and impact coaching practices in a 5-star villa.
Red Mountain Resort
Location: Ivins, Utah
Price: The Essential retreat starts at $335 per person, and the Ultimate Essential starts at $398 per person.
The retreats at this haven near Snow Canyon Park include daily guided hikes at varying levels, and three healthy gourmet meals a day. They offer fitness, wellness, and personal discovery classes, as well as cooking demonstrations and warm Himalayan salt stone massages from the spa.
Vaera Journeys
Location: Varies
Price: Early bird registration: $1,400 until August 6, normal rates start at $1,950.
This retreat isn’t just about keeping your body fit, but also finding personal and professional fulfillment. Targeted at women in business, the trips were created as a way for women to network and inspire each other. Each journey is curated, and includes “mastermind sessions” from powerful female speakers. Their upcoming trip in February of 2020 will take place in Puerto Escondido, Mexico, and include active outdoor activities, as well as a session with author and vlogger Andrea Valeria.
