Sometimes when you're talking to a friend or loved one about their favorite type of workout, it can seem like they're speaking a foreign language. What's a WOD? How does one tap back, exactly? Did they just say "Fartlek"? While you may not share the same taste in workouts, or understand the extent of their obsessions, the good news is that you probably have some grasp on their hobbies and interests — and you can use that information when finding them the perfect gift.
This holiday season, resist the glow of the seasonal scented candles and instead opt for workout clothes and gear that you know they'll use. If you're not sure what they need, don't sweat it. Ahead, we found the best gifts for every type of workout buddy in your life.