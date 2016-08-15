25 Pro-Approved Products To Buy NOW For Fall

No one ever said that saying goodbye is easy. And saying goodbye to summer? Well, that's even harder. It's the end of half-day Fridays, sunsets that happen well past dinner, and lazy weekends spent at the park or beach. But luckily, there's a silver lining: new fall beauty buys galore.
To help us sort through all the lipsticks, foundations, brow tamers, and more, we tapped a few of Hollywood's top celebrity makeup artists. Ahead, you'll find the 25 products that are going to make the change of seasons a whole lot more welcome.
Some of them are brand-new, others are new shade additions, and a few are just our all-time cool-weather favorites. Because being an adult doesn't mean you should have to sit out the back-to-school shopping spree, right?
