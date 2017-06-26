This Season, We're Not Not Into Espadrilles

In fashion, we tend to divide everything into two basic camps: classic and trending. And while we should be all about timeless designs (they’re called "classics" for a reason), for us, a few tend to fall short. Case in point: espadrilles. Nearly every brand under the sun makes a version of the classic Spanish rope-soled sandal. But, they’ve become a ho-hum staple that’s elicited the same d'orsay, ankle ribbon wrap design season-after-season.
But, surprise surprise, espadrilles are proving us wrong this season, with more options out there than ever before. Nowadays, there's espadrille sneakers, mules, ones with ankle-straps, and they’re all pretty damn good. In fact, the might just be good enough to revive our desire to "add to cart." Don't believe us? Click on to see the styles we'll be packing for that stroll down the Portofino coast we just so happen to be dreaming about.