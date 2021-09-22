If you didn't know the meaning of the word ergonomic before 2020, you most likely know by now. After spending a year plus stuck at home crunched over laptops, office workers are more aware than ever of the importance of good alignment and a pain-free seat. Investing in new work from home essentials often meant seeking out desks, keyboards, and chairs that could keep us comfy. Ergonomic support goes beyond just the aches and pains of 9-to-5, however. Good alignment while sitting and standing can help you feel more energized, breathe deeper, and even prevent injury over time. It's a worthwhile investment in your productivity and overall well-being. With many of us now returning to work (or permanently settling into our WFH setups), we thought we'd share the highest-praised, most comfortable ergonomic chairs from across the web.
We're not surprised that Wayfair and Amazon made a worthy mark on this list, but some one-hit-wonders from unexpected retailers also secured a spot in our ranks. Below, scroll through as we divulge which ergonomic office chairs are currently going viral, racking up thousands of rave reviews, and are 100% worth buying for 2021 and beyond.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.