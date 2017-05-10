You know the feeling when you compliment someone's chic embroidered jacket only to have them purr, "thanks, it's vintage?" I mean, great for you, but I was sort of hoping you would say Zara so I could run down the street and get one, too. And the same holds true for beauty products. I'm glad you had a wonderful time in Seoul hoarding sheet masks and the body oil that you found in a tiny Parisian boutique sounds absolutely lovely — but it's not as exciting for the rest of us who can't find it at CVS.