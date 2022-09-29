The Best Dog Collars For Every Pup Personality

Collars aren’t just an essential item for any dog parent for identification purposes. Like harnesses, bandannas, and well-intentioned Halloween costumes, they’re a great way to express your (er, your dog’s) style. A few things are absolutely essential when it comes to finding the perfect collar for Fido: Touch points for attaching a leash are a must, and a comfortable fit (not too loose, but not too tight) are non-negotiables — but then comes the fun part. Whether function and durability is the name of the game or nothing other than fine Italian leather will suffice, we’ve rounded up the best dog collars for every budget and occasion. From Maxbone’s chic take on logo mania to Wild One’s fan-favorite collars, peep our eight chic choices below.
Best Durable
No surprises here — Petco is a longstanding destination for all things pet-related, including collars for your doggo. This webbed nylon pick from Petco's in-house label Reddy is virtually indestructible and has a metal buckle for easy fastening and removal.
Best Overall
From travel carriers to mesh harnesses, Wild One has captured the hearts of stylish pet parents everywhere. The brand's signature collar is made from a lightweight flex poly that is easy to clean, sleek, and dirt and odor resistant.
Best Budget
A dog collar for under $6? It's possible, thanks to Chewy's in-house brand of affordable, well-made accessories. This woven nylon collar is perfect for a pop of color and can be cleaned with a quick gentle cycle with mild detergent.
Best Luxe
For the most stylish pups, there's Shaya, the high-fashion dog brand that's caught the attention of Nordstrom and Revolve. Shaya's signature Taylor Collar comes in an array of stunning colorways including a brilliant blue, ruby red, black, and faux snakeskin. (A vegan canvas option is also available.)
Best Logo
Maxbone can do no wrong in my (or my dog's) eyes. My rescue dog's past 'fit checks prominently feature a baby blue puffer and glamorous mint green sweater from the brand, and this logo collar is one that I've already added to cart, The lightweight band is perfect for breeds of all sizes, and is super soft, making it comfortable to wear.
Best Lightweight
Fable's hero collar is made from a lightweight yet durable coated webbing, making it airy, not bulky, on your dog's neck. It also makes a minimal style statement with matte black hardware — appropriate, given that it's made in New York City.
Best Seasonal
The Foggy Dog specializes in printed apparel for Fido, but we have an extra soft spot for this PSL in collar form. The plush velvet isn't just chic, but deliciously soft to wear, too.
