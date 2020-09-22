These Dance Workout Apps Are The Absolute Best

Lady Gaga once sang: “Just dance — gonna be okay.” This is the kind of sentiment we need to hear in 2020, when things seem quite uncertain. After all, we’re in (*throws hands in the air wildly*) unprecedented times. No, dancing will not be the cure for COVID. But it's fun, useful, and uniquely stress-busting. All the more reason to take a dance class today.
Whether you’ve been practicing your arabesques since you were young, or you’re new to cutting rugs, it’s never too late to learn. Although you may not be able to go into a studio for training during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are plenty of apps on the market that are offering classes that’ll make you sweat and give you serious skills. Check ‘em out, spin that record, and just dance.
Advertisement
The Sculpt Society By Megan Roup
Price: $19.99 a month or $119.99 a year.
Let us just say: You'll definitely break a sweat. The full body workout is a combination of dance cardio and sculpting that was carefully crafted by former dancer Megan Roup. No equipment is required but you can add booty bands and sliders, if you want.
STEEZY Studio
Price: $20 per month or $99.99 per year.
This app’ll give you a crash course on a variety of dances — from hip hop to house to jazz funk — thanks to precise videos. The step-by-step instructions teach you about fundamentals, with options to see instructors perform moves at different angles and tempos. There are more than 750 classes and they add more every week, so you won’t get bored.
obé Fitness
Price: $26.99 per month, $199.99 per year, $64.99 quarterly
Yes, this app features an array of different kinds of workouts, but it’s library of dance cardio content is vast. With over 700 dance-based options, you can take classes of various in intensities and lengths. If you’re just squeezing in a sweat session in the morning, you can do a 10 minute routine, or dive into a longer one to pirouette out your frustrations after a long day. Plus, they're led by rad instructors who’ll get you hyped for jazz squares.
Advertisement
joyn
Price: $9.99 per month
A low impact workout that’s designed to be accessible for all bodies, the upbeat app aims to help users find joy in movement. Instructors offer a variety of streamable dance classes, from “intro to waacking” to hip hop.
L.A. Dance Project
Price: $9.99 per month or $69.99 annually
The renown dance company just launched their app this summer, and it doesn’t disappoint. You’ll have access to live-streamed and on-demand dance classes, in various styles, tailored to all levels. Need inspiration to keep twirling? You’ll also have access to LADP’s filmed rehearsals and performances, where you’ll see the professionals do their exceptional work.
DanceBody LIVE
Price: $34.99 per month, $349.99 per year.
Instructors will take you through fun dance cardio moves, as well as toning that’ll make you feel the burn. It’s technical because it’s led by dancers-turned-instructors, but it’s also a great workout, to boot.