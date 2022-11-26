15 Luggage Cyber Monday Deals That Are Totally Vacation-Worthy

Prepping some big trips this holiday season (and beyond)? There's truly no better time to upgrade your luggage than on Cyber Monday. If you missed out on those tasty Black Friday deals because you were distracted with your actual Thanksgiving feast, worry not. Cyber Monday is almost here, and some R29-reader-favorite brands are still delivering on those deals — so honestly, you didn't miss a thing. From 20% off sitewide at Calpak to up to $100 off luggage sets at Away, go forth and shop so you can arrive at the airport sporting some brand-new — and discounted — luggage. Below are our absolute favorite promos going on right now and our top picks from each. Safe travels!
For Cyber Monday only, shop all of Calpak's wide selection of carry-ons, packing cubes, weekender bags, and more for 20% off — including already on-sale items. No promo code is needed to take advantage of this deal.
Ending on Cyber Monday, get an extra 60% off Nordstrom Rack's clearance section — which, of course, includes its travel and luggage options. No promo codes needed.
You're in luck because Away has two promos going on just in time for Cyber Monday. Get up to $100 luggage with a 'the more you buy, the more you save' promo: buy any two pieces of luggage and save $50; buy three and save $100. Plus, save 40% on select items.
Of course, Amazon will have its own Cyber Monday sales with even steeper discounts if you're an Amazon Prime member. For a limited time, save up to 50% off on select luggage offerings at Amazon — no promo code needed.
If you enjoy the convenience of not having to unpack in your hotel room, this is the suitcase for you. Get Solaard's signature carry-on closet and check-in closet for 15% off. Plus, get a free gift with any $200 purchase.
