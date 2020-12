Psst...we see you, internet dwellers. As time edges on and stay-at-home orders remain firmly in place, we've all pivoted to domestic ventures that soothe the soul and remind us of simpler times. Instead of clubbing and bar-hopping, we're baking sourdough bread from scratch and finally learning how to properly dice onions without slicing open a finger, all from the confines of our apartments. There are a plethora of trendy kitchen gadgets available on the market today but in order to set your cooking game up for success, you need to start with the basics. Enter: cutting boards.