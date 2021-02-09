The Internet’s Favorite Cordless Vacuums (For Tangle-Free Tidying)

Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
Household appliances in 2021 look very different than our grandmas did in [insert dusty year here]. Although we'll fondly remember those heavy-duty vacuums of yore with their perplexing burnt-hair smell and consistently knotted cords, we've moved on to more modern stuff. Today, functional yet stylish is the way to go: savvy small-space sofas that aren't just a loveseat; top-rated neck-support pillows that don't ooze orthopedic; vacuum cleaners with streamlined frames and no cords to trip over.
From freestanding to hand-held and even smart-robot types, we rounded up a top-rated smattering of the internet's favorite cordless vacuum models that are worth your dollars. If you're ready to move into the tangle-free-cleaning future, then you've made it to the right page. Ahead, shop the best of the best dust-busters that know no plugged-in bounds.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.