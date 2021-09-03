In A World Of Imperfectly Ground Coffee, These Grinders Are The Best

To grind or not to grind? That is the question...in the world of stay-at-home brewing. Pre-ground coffee makes for a quick and easy morning cup, but whole bean fanatics stand by the full-bodied & fresh flavor of GIY (grind it yourself) blends. If you're dipping your toes into the world of coffee grinders and want to find your perfect match — blade types, price points, sizes, etc. — then this slideshow is for you.
These bean machines can start at as low as $20 and skyrocket into the thousands for the pros. They come in two main grinding types: burr and blade. The burrs lie on the fancier side of the coffee spectrum, with powerful, coffee-bean-obliterating mills that create a fine, consistent grind. Blades on the other hand resemble blender mechanics and will save you some coin, but sometimes leave you with less uniform results.
True coffee scientists will really get down to the nitty-gritty (no pun intended), but we've curated a concise list of seven coffee grinders that get the job done, according to their stellar reviews. Get ready to rise and grind with these best-selling java accessories, ahead.