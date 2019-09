Nothing ruins a party like a bad playlist or, worse, a playlist you can't even hear. Perhaps you weren't ready to drop a hefty chunk of change for a system that currently consists of a smartphone strategically placed inside a Solo cup — but plastic drinkware is not exactly a sound home audio solution, so the expectation should be low. If you've come to the realization that speakers are much more of a necessity now that you're investing in your habitat, then you've come to the right place. Beyond the device's capacity to invigorate a crowd, it could also transform your workout routine or set the perfect mood at your next barbecue (the season is almost here, after all). A good speaker can change the way you experience and engage with your favorite music or film. And while there are options that cost upwards of $2,900 , you can find more affordable choices (phew) that also get the job done — at least according to the internet.