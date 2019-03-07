Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
Nothing ruins a party like a bad playlist or, worse, a playlist you can't even hear. Perhaps you weren't ready to drop a hefty chunk of change for a system that currently consists of a smartphone strategically placed inside a Solo cup — but plastic drinkware is not exactly a sound home audio solution, so the expectation should be low. If you've come to the realization that speakers are much more of a necessity now that you're investing in your habitat, then you've come to the right place. Beyond the device's capacity to invigorate a crowd, it could also transform your workout routine or set the perfect mood at your next barbecue (the season is almost here, after all). A good speaker can change the way you experience and engage with your favorite music or film. And while there are options that cost upwards of $2,900, you can find more affordable choices (phew) that also get the job done — at least according to the internet.
That's why, for latest edition of Hype Machine, we've scoured the web for the top-reviewed speakers from the internet's most knowledgable audiophiles, adventure-seekers, and tech junkies. Ahead, you'll find the highest-ranking products that not only deliver powerful sound, but offer a range of features like water-resistant materials and voice-controlled operation. Click through to shop the speakers best suited to your needs without spending a penny over $150.
