The Best Under $35 Alcohol, According To Bartenders & Beverage Directors

These days, most of us aren't spending time out drinking at bars, and damn, do we miss it. Keeping ourselves and others safe by staying in is the right move though. Luckily, we can enjoy a little bit of the fun that comes with going out by making cocktails at home, and we can do it without having to spend too much money on booze.
We spoke to real bartenders and beverage directors from across the country about the affordable alcohol they like most. These under-$35 liquors, liqueurs, and spirits are just right for all those quarantined nights inside. The best part is, they're bartender-approved so you know they don't sacrifice on flavor.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.