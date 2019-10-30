CBD Candies You’ll Want To Keep For Yourself This Halloween

Back in 2017, two media reports — one by North Carolina TV station WRAL, another by the New York Daily News — suggested that parents should check their kids’ trick-or-treat goodies to make sure there weren’t any CBD candies in there. Both stories were based on quotes from one parent and one police officer concerned about CBD candy packaging, rather than any evidence that any children had received some CBD snacks while going door-to-door.
In fact, there’s one big reason kids don't get CBD candies: they're a lot more expensive than a bag of M&Ms! If I’m shelling out $40 for CBD gummies, I am not sharing them with random children — my friends will be lucky if they get a single piece.
So no, kids likely aren’t getting CBD candies while they’re out trick-or-treating, and you definitely shouldn’t give them any. But what if you want some CBD candies for your own personal Halloween treat?
Over the past few years, more and more CBD candies and chocolates have arrived on the market. In case you didn't know, CBD is short for cannabidiol. It’s one of many compounds found in cannabis, and unlike tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, it's non-psychoactive. So far, the FDA and medical studies haven’t proven any benefits (besides one FDA-approved medication for epilepsy), and everyone's always advised to be careful before consuming anything that's unregulated or makes unsubstantiated claims.
All of that said, if you're a fan of CBD, here are some candy options.