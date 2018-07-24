Long gone are the days of traveling with a suitcase that only contains your clothes and toiletries. Carry-ons are upping their digital game and finding new ways to make packing smarter and easier. And whether you're traveling for work or play, that's something we can all benefit from.
The new standard in luggage is cases that ensure your devices stay charged (while still abiding by recent airline requirements), avoid overweight baggage fees, and even double as individual workstations. Plus, thanks to GPS tracking technology, battling an airline over lost bags may soon be a thing of the past.
Ahead, three suitcases and two useful accessories that will streamline your time on the road.