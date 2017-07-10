How To Try Out New Cameras On Vacation, Without Spending Major $$$

Every day, I see tourists walking around Manhattan with large, DSLR cameras slung around their necks. Their commitment to carrying the bulky lenses, even on packed subways, is a testament to a simple fact: As much as smartphone cameras have improved, they still lack many of the features of their standalone photo-taking competitors, including higher resolution shots, better lenses, and control over shutter speeds and exposure.
If you aren't a full-time influencer or professional photographer, it probably doesn't make sense to weigh yourself down with a DSLR on a daily basis. But on vacation, when you want to take envy-inducing Instagram photos and shots to frame and hang in your apartment, the DSLR is a superior option.
For most people, the main barrier to investing in a high quality camera is the price. (Better photos don't come cheap.) That's where tech rental companies come in. Sites such as Lumoid and Grover make it easy to rent cameras, lenses, and other photo accessories at daily and monthly rates. The added bonus here is that amateur photographers, like myself, can try out multiple options to find which one suits their experience level and shooting style.
If you love the camera at the end of your vacation, you can look for it and wait for it to go on sale knowing it's the right one for you. Some rental companies also let you put rental credit towards buying the device.
Click through for a look at three places to rent to your gadgets before heading out on your next adventure.