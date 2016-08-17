Everyone Is OBSESSED With These Burrito Bowl Recipes

Burritos are a beautiful thing. All those zesty flavors lovingly packed inside a warm tortilla — the experience of eating it can be "explosively joyous," just ask Adele. But sometimes if we're trying to recreate that magical experience at home, we have to remix the ingredients into a different format: the burrito bowl.
It's all that burrito goodness, except easier to assemble. Sure, you could grab one at your nearest Chipotle or Dos Toros, but you have bowls at home, don't you? Grab a page from Pinterest's cookbook; we've got the site's top pinned bowl recipes below, so you don't have to worry about your tortilla-wrapping skills.
Make your burrito bowl assembly a one-pot deal with this tender slow-cooker recipe.
Who says burritos have to incorporate salsa? Throw in some BBQ sauce instead.
Make your favorite Chipotle order at home any time with this easy recipe.
Now you can have your burrito in a bowl and eat the bowl, too.
Cilantro lime rice mixed with chipotle avocado ranch crema makes for a lunch we want immediately.
Try switching things up and use quinoa instead of traditional rice in your next b-bowl.
Burrito bowls can be vegan, super simple to make, and taste like the real deal.
No meat? No problem.
Chickpeas add an unexpected layer of flavor and texture to this spicy burrito bowl.
