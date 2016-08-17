Story from Food & Drinks

Everyone Is OBSESSED With These Burrito Bowl Recipes

Elizabeth Buxton
Burritos are a beautiful thing. All those zesty flavors lovingly packed inside a warm tortilla — the experience of eating it can be "explosively joyous," just ask Adele. But sometimes if we're trying to recreate that magical experience at home, we have to remix the ingredients into a different format: the burrito bowl.

It's all that burrito goodness, except easier to assemble. Sure, you could grab one at your nearest Chipotle or Dos Toros, but you have bowls at home, don't you? Grab a page from Pinterest's cookbook; we've got the site's top pinned bowl recipes below, so you don't have to worry about your tortilla-wrapping skills.
1. Slow-Cooker Chicken Burrito Bowls
Make your burrito bowl assembly a one-pot deal with this tender slow-cooker recipe.
2. BBQ Chicken Burrito Bowls
Who says burritos have to incorporate salsa? Throw in some BBQ sauce instead.
3. Sofritas Tofu Burrito Bowls
Make your favorite Chipotle order at home any time with this easy recipe.
4. Spaghetti Squash Burrito Bowls
Now you can have your burrito in a bowl and eat the bowl, too.
5. Fiesta Chicken Ranch Burrito Bowls
Cilantro lime rice mixed with chipotle avocado ranch crema makes for a lunch we want immediately.
6. Shrimp & Cilantro-Lime Quinoa Burrito Bowl
Try switching things up and use quinoa instead of traditional rice in your next b-bowl.
7. Super Simple Vegan Burrito Bowl
Burrito bowls can be vegan, super simple to make, and taste like the real deal.
8. Veggie Burrito Bowls
No meat? No problem.
9. Spicy Chipotle Chickpea Burrito Bowls
Chickpeas add an unexpected layer of flavor and texture to this spicy burrito bowl.
