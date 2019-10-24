Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
Peak adulthood is when the term, "body pillow," no longer stands for a fuzzy, fun, and turquoise-colored Limited Too bed accessory — and instead refers to an actual sleep product, specially-engineered to support our aging bods. Yes, we've put the carefree days of stylish sleepovers in novelty bedding behind us for the more serious task at hand: combatting restless slumbers due to back and neck pain. Which is why, for the next edition of Hype Machine, we're tackling the top-rated body pillows according to the most serious sleepers.
Like sleep styles, not all body pillows are created equal — and what works for one snoozer may not work for another. The supportive goods come in a wide range of different sizes, shapes, and materials (from C-shapes covered in soft jersey-knit to standard-shapes filled with cushy memory foam). Whether you're in search of back, side, or even pregnancy support while catching your Zs, the ten options ahead have those bases and more accounted for. But don't just take our word for it, because we've included the ratings and hype around each top product to help you make the most informed purchase possible. Scroll on to shop the best body pillows for your sleep style...What they lack in sparkly animal shapes, they more than make up for in optimized slumbers.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.