Like sleep styles, not all body pillows are created equal — and what works for one snoozer may not work for another. The supportive goods come in a wide range of different sizes, shapes, and materials (from C-shapes covered in soft jersey-knit to standard-shapes filled with cushy memory foam). Whether you're in search of back, side, or even pregnancy support while catching your Zs, the ten options ahead have those bases and more accounted for. But don't just take our word for it, because we've included the ratings and hype around each top product to help you make the most informed purchase possible. Scroll on to shop the best body pillows for your sleep style...What they lack in sparkly animal shapes, they more than make up for in optimized slumbers.