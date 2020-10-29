I’m not going to say too much about Lovecraft Country because I know many of you are still watching it. But the sci-fi drama — which is about a Black family in 1950s Chicago who discover magic in their bloodlines — is everything. Between monster battles and face-offs with "some seriously messed-up white people," as described by The Hollywood Reporter, it's the perfect spooky binge-watch for this time of year. It's also sure to spark some timely conversation about our social climate — all while keeping you on the edge of your seat.
It's Halloween time, and if you’re anything like me, you wait all year for this sh*t— the pumpkins, the movies, all'at. And for me, the only thing that could make spooky season better is seeing more Black representation in the horror genre. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lovecraft Country writer-producer Misha Green said, “There are some Black people in horror, but not as much. Do I love it so much because the crazy shit is happening to white people and not Black people? Am I going to love it as much once all this crazy shit starts happening to Black people? Spoiler: Yes, I will.”
In that vein, I rounded up some must-see Black horror movies and shows from throughout history for my fellow witches. Queue these up for your next stream-and-chill once you've finished Lovecraft Country.