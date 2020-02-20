I’m going to be totally, completely honest with you: As a beauty editor, I haven’t paid full price for shampoo, moisturizer, or body wash in what could easily be four years. Heck, I get a lot of it for free. However, that doesn’t mean that I haven’t snapped up some on-sale Pat McGrath lipstick from Sephora's Black Friday promo, or a good nail polish shade while visiting the Target near my parents’ house.
What exactly am I getting at? Your girl lives for a sale. Even when brands are happy to send me skin care mailers that cost nearly as much as my Brooklyn abode’s monthly rent, I'm still constantly keeping my eye on the fluctuating prices of my favorite goods. Welcome to The Score, Beauty Edition, courtesy of your resident thrifty R29 beauty shopping guru. (Me!)
In the following slides, you'll see the best of the best from the sale sections of every corner of the internet (Sephora, Ulta, Dermstore, and Nordy for starters). We may just be settling into 2020, but be sure to check back here as I dutifully update this story with all the best new sale picks before well, someone else does. From (actually) cheap Artis makeup brushes to price-chopped Sunday Riley, here are 17 on-sale beauty products to shop now.
