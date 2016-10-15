Truth of truths, as much as we love cute packaging, transporting scents, and impressive claims, we base a lot of our product purchases on how well they actually perform. But a lot of times, those results aren’t as visual as we’d hope they’d be — well, sometimes. When we’re not being preventative with night creams, fending off dark circles with eye patches, or sudsing the life out of our hair until it looks brand-new again, we’re looking for something more satisfying. We don’t always want to wait weeks to know how well a product works. Like Veruca Salt, we want the results now. If we were going to coin a term for this phenomenon, we'd call it the Bioré-Strip Effect.
Believe it or not, mystical, one-and-done products exist — and we’ve tried and loved them all. While they might not be the right pick for anti-aging concerns or cosmetic longevity, the results still drive us wild. From innovative gadgets to underdog masks, the results impress us every single time we use them.
Click ahead to some of the products we can’t help but gawk at when we see the results.
Believe it or not, mystical, one-and-done products exist — and we’ve tried and loved them all. While they might not be the right pick for anti-aging concerns or cosmetic longevity, the results still drive us wild. From innovative gadgets to underdog masks, the results impress us every single time we use them.
Click ahead to some of the products we can’t help but gawk at when we see the results.