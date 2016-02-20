Beauty Street Style That Will Give You Major Inspiration

Think street style is all about fashion? Think again. While us beauty gals may scour Instagram, blogs, and Pinterest for major makeup inspo, we have a little secret for you: Some of the best looks come from our favorite street style stars. And nowhere is that more apparent than at New York Fashion Week
The models and show-goers dashing all around the city always work some serious beauty looks that make for snap-worthy eye candy — even in the below-freezing temps that plagued this season's shows. Click through for hair and makeup looks so good, you'll want to try them out, ASAP.
The models and show-goers dashing all around the city always work some serious beauty looks that make for snap-worthy eye candy — even in the below-freezing temps that plagued this season's shows. Click through for hair and makeup looks so good, you'll want to try them out, ASAP.