An hour prior to writing this, I went on a mission — a beauty mission that is — to discover the ultimate self-care ritual. Partly because, like many millennials, I could really use the R&R (morning commutes in NYC are no joke), and partly because I was just genuinely curious. So, I meandered the R29 office and asked my colleagues the following question: What's your most indulgent beauty treatment? Nine times out of 10, their immediate answer was some sort of mask. Considering my idea of a turnt Saturday night is drawing myself an essential-oil-infused bath and sporting a cooling sheet mask, this felt like a very promising lead.