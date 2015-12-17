If you haven't noticed, we dig beauty in a big way here at Refinery29. And while we love products and hairstyles in any shape or form, we get especially jazzed if we can create both with our very own hands. When we DIY styles and swag that work for us, it makes our little makeup-obsessed hearts go pitter-patter.
Need evidence? Ahead, we've rounded up 16 of the best things we DIY'd this year. From scrubs to facials and braids, there's more than enough stuff to keep you busy through 2016. So go ahead and click through. And if you've never DIYed, don't fear: There are beginner-level ideas here, too.
Need evidence? Ahead, we've rounded up 16 of the best things we DIY'd this year. From scrubs to facials and braids, there's more than enough stuff to keep you busy through 2016. So go ahead and click through. And if you've never DIYed, don't fear: There are beginner-level ideas here, too.