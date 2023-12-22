ADVERTISEMENT
16 Cheap Area Rugs That Make Floors Look Luxe For Less Than $250

Alexandra Polk
Last Updated December 22, 2023, 7:23 PM
When it comes to the best area rugs, more often than not, the bigger the better. But, of course, there's always a catch: the bigger the shag, the higher the price tag. So what is a budget-savvy shopper lying on the cold, hard ground to do in a world of $1,000+ carpets? Simply check out the following 16 high-quality area rugs we scouted out below. They just so happen to cover big chunks of surface areas for not-so big chunks of change — because, in this case, size does matter.
From practical Wayfair performance rugs and washable Revival mats to funky Etsy finds and trendy Urban Outfitters treasures — we sifted through virtual aisle after aisle and found the internet's best cheap area rugs for under $250. Whether you need to warm up your new place with some handwoven floor decor or want to revamp your space with some sparkly new carpet, you've come to the right place. Scroll on and meet the affordable rug of your home-decor dreams.
DashDividers_1_500x100

The Best Washable Area Rugs Under $250

Revival Ellipsis Rug (5'3" x 8'), $249

Shop This
Revival
Ellipsis
$249.00
Revival
Ruggable
Checker Border Pink & Orange Rug
$229.00
Ruggable
Lorena Canals
Reversible Washable Rug Twin Vintage Blue
$159.00
Lorena Canals
Joss & Main
Zolotas Machine Washable Performance Rug
$220.00
Joss & Main
The best part of an inexpensive rug is the practicality — it will most likely be washable, thanks to its durable, budget-friendly material. Make a beeline toward Revival, Ruggable, and Joss & Main for affordable finds that are large and in charge. Or, take a peek at Lorena Canal's stylish kid-friendly mats.
DashDividers_1_500x100

The Best Shag Area Rugs Under $250

Urban Outfitters Checkerboard Shag Rug (5' x 7'), $179

Shop This
Urban Outfitters
Checkerboard Woven Shag Rag Rug
$179.00
Urban Outfitters
Wade Logan
Gloria Abstract Shag Area Rug
$171.99$193.99
Wayfair
HiMarrakechCrafts
Grass Green Rug
$245.62$818.74
Etsy
Boutique Rugs
Calup Shag Area Rug
$193.00$423.00
Boutique Rugs
For cozy toes and plush accents, shag area rugs are the way to go. We spotted a few a soft and swanky selects from Urban Outfitters, Wayfair, Etsy, and Boutique Rugs (emphasis on soft). Some come crafted from cotton, others feature polyester — whatever the fabric, just know these picks are quite the supple bunch.
DashDividers_1_500x100

The Best Traditional Area Rugs Under $250

Andover Mills Shiflett Performance Burgundy Red Rug (5'3"x7'3"), $199.99 $83.99

Shop This
West Elm
Distressed Nadine Rug
$199.00
West Elm
West Elm
Distressed Nadine Rug
$199.00
West Elm
Birch Lane
Torino Hand Tufted Wool Black/camel/beige/...
$207.00
Birch Lane
H&M Home
Patterned Rug With Fringe
$101.00
H&M Home
Vintage rugs are rare. A genuine vintage rug under $250 is even rarer (aka unheard of). That being said, you can still obtain the classic, lavish charm of a one-of-a-kind imported rug for a tad less with these ornate buys.
DashDividers_1_500x100

The Best Funky Area Rugs Under $250

JONATHAN Y Maribo Abstract Groovy Striped Indoor Area Rug (5'x8'), $169 $75.70

Shop This
JONATHAN Y
Maribo Abstract Groovy Striped Indoor Area...
$75.70$169.00
Amazon
addybambi For Deny
Soda Checkerboard Rug
$249.00
Urban Outfitters
MatMoreIndia
Unique Hand Tufted Rug
$249.00$498.00
Etsy
AllModern
Della Cotton Red/rust Rug
$247.00$280.00
AllModern
Maximalists have budgets, too. If you're not quite ready to pull the trigger on a $2,000+ Jonathan Adler rug, we found a handful of cost-effective ones that echo that irreverent flair with their bold colors, prints, and designs.
DashDividers_1_500x100
