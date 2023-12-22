16 Cheap Area Rugs That Make Floors Look Luxe For Less Than $250

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
When it comes to the best area rugs, more often than not, the bigger the better. But, of course, there's always a catch: the bigger the shag, the higher the price tag. So what is a budget-savvy shopper lying on the cold, hard ground to do in a world of $1,000+ carpets? Simply check out the following 16 high-quality area rugs we scouted out below. They just so happen to cover big chunks of surface areas for not-so big chunks of change — because, in this case, size does matter.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
From practical Wayfair performance rugs and washable Revival mats to funky Etsy finds and trendy Urban Outfitters treasures — we sifted through virtual aisle after aisle and found the internet's best cheap area rugs for under $250. Whether you need to warm up your new place with some handwoven floor decor or want to revamp your space with some sparkly new carpet, you've come to the right place. Scroll on and meet the affordable rug of your home-decor dreams.
The Best Washable Area Rugs Under $250
The best part of an inexpensive rug is the practicality — it will most likely be washable, thanks to its durable, budget-friendly material. Make a beeline toward Revival, Ruggable, and Joss & Main for affordable finds that are large and in charge. Or, take a peek at Lorena Canal's stylish kid-friendly mats.
The Best Shag Area Rugs Under $250
For cozy toes and plush accents, shag area rugs are the way to go. We spotted a few a soft and swanky selects from Urban Outfitters, Wayfair, Etsy, and Boutique Rugs (emphasis on soft). Some come crafted from cotton, others feature polyester — whatever the fabric, just know these picks are quite the supple bunch.
The Best Traditional Area Rugs Under $250
Vintage rugs are rare. A genuine vintage rug under $250 is even rarer (aka unheard of). That being said, you can still obtain the classic, lavish charm of a one-of-a-kind imported rug for a tad less with these ornate buys.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Best Funky Area Rugs Under $250
Maximalists have budgets, too. If you're not quite ready to pull the trigger on a $2,000+ Jonathan Adler rug, we found a handful of cost-effective ones that echo that irreverent flair with their bold colors, prints, and designs.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.