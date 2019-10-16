When it comes to decorating our homes, there are the obvious key pieces we simply can’t live without, like a comfortable sofa (for Netflix binging), a sturdy coffee table (for eating takeout), and a cold brew coffee maker (if we're really talking about survival mode here). And while we could spend all day picking out the right art, tableware, and house plants to upgrade these furnishing essentials, there is one item that weaves all of these elements together as part of one, cohesive design aesthetic: the area rug (see what we did there?). And considering Amazon is already our one-stop-shop destination for most things, what better excuse to check out the stock on the always-reliable retailer that seems to have just about everything we need at all times?
Your rug may lie humbly beneath all the carefully selected furniture you pile on top of it, but that doesn't mean its potential should be overlooked. An accent rug brings texture and color to any space and can totally transform the overall feeling of your living room, bedroom, or hallway. Whether you go for something plush or woven, bright or subdued, rectangular or even round, each style adds a touch of personality to your domain. No matter the look you’re going for, the right rug can help get you there. And if you're not ready to commit to a hefty price tag, there are plenty of well-priced options worth considering instead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.