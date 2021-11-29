Story from Amazon

Amazon’s Most Click-Worthy Cyber Monday Deals

Karina Hoshikawa
We hope you didn't spend all your monies last week, because Cyber Monday has arrived at Amazon — and with this grand-finale shop-iday comes a hefty batch of brand-new, scorching-hot deals. From historically low prices on covetable, top-tier tech to deals on customer-favorite in-house fashion labels, Amazon's Cyber Monday deals have something for every level of sale-seeker, from recreational rookie to veteran expert.
As with the ’Zon's Black Friday deals, virtually no category has been spared from the price-chop of Cyber savings. While this is a boon for your bank account, it can also be an overwhelming scrolling experience — but that’s where we come in. We've whittled down an entire megalith of deals to bring you a curated list of need-to-shop Amazon deals so that you can cut to the chase with the stuff that's actually worth your time (and hard-earned moolah).
Ahead, keep scrolling for the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals that will help you close out the long weekend with a bang (for your buck).
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Tech Deals

The tech deals are myriad at this veritable jungle of electronics. Whether your wheezy laptop is on its last legs (*raises hand*) or you’re ready to join us on the Kindle bandwagon, there’s a cost-effective cart addition for you on Amazon today.
Up to 70% off Amazon devices
Up to 55% off Philips Hue Lighting
Up to 33% off Marshall Speakers and Headphones
25% off Google Wifi systems
25% off the new Kindle Paperwhite
Up to 29% off Bose earbuds
Up to 30% off Apple iMac
Up to 50% off Beats
Philips
Hue White Led Smart Button Starter Kit
$74.99$99.99
Amazon
Marshall
Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker
$129.99$149.99
Amazon
Beats
Solo3 Wireless On-ear Headphones
$99.99$199.95
Amazon
Apple
2020 Imac (21.5-inch, 8gb Ram, 256gb Ssd S...
$799.00$1099.00
Amazon
Google
Wifi - Ac1200 - Mesh Wifi System 3 Pack
$149.99$199.99
Amazon
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite (8 Gb)
$104.99$139.99
Amazon
Bose
Sport Earbuds - Wireless Earphones - Bluet...
$149.00$179.00
Amazon
Amazon
Echo (4th Gen) | With Premium Sound, Smart...
$59.99$99.99
Amazon
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Fashion Deals

Amazon’s tried and true fashion brands are the eptiome of crowd-pleasing — shoppers of all shapes and sizes need these brands in their wardrobes, especially at prices this low.
Up to 50% off Vera Bradley
Up to 60% off Adidas Originals
Up to 40% off Levi's
Up to 40% off Calvin Klein Underwear and Bras
Up to 30% off Crocs
30% off Ray-Ban sunglasses
Calvin Klein
Modern Cotton Bralette
$14.00$28.00
Amazon
Crocs
Ralen Clog
$34.99$49.99
Amazon
Vera Bradley
Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag
$50.00$100.00
Amazon
Adidas Originals
Men's Trefoil Essentials Hoodie
$32.60$55.00
Amazon
Ray-Ban
Rb3016 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
$112.70$161.00
Amazon
Levi's
Ex-boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jackets
$58.80$98.00
Amazon
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

Sleep not on Amazon’s extensive selection of face-enhancing products — everything from subscribe-able, daily-use toners to celebrity-driven, four-star eye makeup is marked down for Cyber Monday.
Up to 60% off HAUS LABORATORIES
Up to 30% off Covergirl & Rimmel
Save 15% off Maybelline
30% off Redken
16% off Bioderma
30% off La Roche-Posay
Up to 51% off Revlon
Up to 30% off Revlon, Bed Head & Hot Tools styling tools
COVERGIRL
Clump Crusher Mascara, Very Black
$4.12$6.66
Amazon
Haus Laboratories
Liquid Eye-lie-ner | Felt-tip Or Microtip ...
$10.80$18.00
Amazon
Maybelline
Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick 3 Piec...
$21.49$28.47
Amazon
Bioderma
Sensibio - H2o Micellar Water (pack Of 2)
$20.24$23.99
Amazon
Redken
All Soft Shampoo
$14.00$20.00
Amazon
La Roche-Posay
Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser Fo...
$17.00$20.00
Amazon
Revlon
Oil-absorbing Volcanic Face Roller
$6.99$9.98
Amazon
Revlon
One-step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air ...
$22.28$59.99
Amazon
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Health & Wellness Deals

Wellness is many things to many people — for some, it’s the ability to parse the mystery of thier own DNA; for others, it’s a Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush. One thing is certain: wellness is more affordable for everyone on Cyber Monday.
30% off 23andMe DNA kits
30% off Goli
Up to 40% off Philips Sonicare toothbrushes
30% off NordicTrack
Up to 33% off Fitbit
23andMe
Ancestry + Traits Service: Personal Geneti...
$69.00$99.00
Amazon
Goli
Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Vitamins
$13.29$18.98
Amazon
Philips Sonicare
Expertclean 7500 Electric Toothbrush
$99.95$169.95
Amazon
NordicTrack
T Series Treadmill
$454.30$649.00
Amazon
Fitbit
Versa 3 Health And Fitness Smartwatch
$179.95$229.95
Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Home Deals

Up to 30% off Casper mattresses and more
Up to 49% off Vitamix
30% off the Furbo Dog Camera
35% off iRobot Roomba
Up to 44% off Cuisinart
Up to 45% off Blueair air purifiers
Up to 36% off SodaStream
16% off COSORI air fryers
$100 Off Breville Barista Express Espresso Machines
Furbo
Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, Full Hd Wifi Pe...
$118.00$169.00
Amazon
Vitamix
5200 Blender Professional-grade, Self-clea...
$278.99$549.99
Amazon
Casper
Sleep Element Mattress, Queen
$476.00$595.00
Amazon
iRobot
Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-wi-fi Connectivity...
$179.00$274.00
Amazon
Blueair
Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier 3 Stages With ...
$199.99$299.99
Amazon
SodaStream
Jet Sparkling Water Maker, Bundle With Bub...
$89.99$139.99
Amazon
Cuisinart
Tps-10 10 Piece Classic Tri-ply Stainless ...
$124.99$180.21
Amazon
Breville
Bes870xl Barista Express Espresso Machine
$599.95$699.95
Amazon
Cosori
Air Fryer, Large Oilless Oven Cooker
$75.98$89.99
Amazon
