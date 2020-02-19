The Best AirPod Accessories On The Internet

What are AirPods if not a fashion statement ripe with potential for cute accessorizing? Apart from their, you know, important function as headphones, you can dress 'em tons of different ways — like, as dumplings, for example — as well as enhance your gadget game with high tech AirPods chargers and protective sleeves.
Ahead are the best AirPod accessories on the market — from sleeves to docks to straps. Because it's not enough to just have plain old naked 'Pods, obviously. And if you're strictly in the market for a new case, you can check out our comprehensive guide to AirPod cases here.
And if you're in the market for earbuds, the new AirPods Pro will set you back $249, whereas regular AirPods cost $159 with the normal charging case and $199 with the wireless charging case.
