It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that Airbnb has changed the hospitality industry forever. The nine-year-old startup is now the second-largest lodging company, according to a report by STR. The popular site is now synonymous with the "sharing economy," and continues to impress us with its collection of unique and over-the-top listings.
That said, if Airbnb is the only vacation rental booking platform on your radar, you're seriously missing out. There are a number of innovative startups equally deserving of your attention. On top of connecting travelers looking for rooms to hosts with availability, they also offer unique twists to differentiate themselves from Airbnb, ranging from special services to exclusive discounts. For your next vacation, consider giving these seven companies a try.