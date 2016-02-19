Bernie Sanders Supporters Officially Have Their Own Dating Site

Earlier this month, a few passionate Bernie Sanders supporting women were banned from Tinder after promoting Sander's presidential campaign to their matches. And since divides over politics can be a deal breaker in a relationship, Sanders proponents naturally decided to make their own dating site: Bernie Singles, a place where daters can "meet other people who understand the world."
So who's on the site? Singles, obviously, who just want to meet like-minded people. The site's administrators are a couple of self-proclaimed "proud Bernie supporters" who wanted to create a space where "cool Bernie-loving dudes and dudettes" could meet people who "have a general understanding of how the economy works" and who aren't "complete bigots."
The Sanders-centric dating site grew out of the Facebook group Bernie Sanders' Dank Meme Stash, which spawned Bernie Sanders' Dank Meme Singles (BDSM Singles). According to the site, "As the group began to grow, people would suggest even more ways to group, by personal preference, or sexual orientation, etc." And thus, Bernie Singles was created.
"We are just a couple of Bernie supporters who thought it would be pretty dank for us to have a place to meet and connect with other supporters," the founders wrote — and currently, there are 1,525 members (and counting) who agree.
It's not clear if any couples have met through the site just yet, but if Bernie Singles fulfills its promise, its users may reap the benefits suggested by the site's tagline: "The 1% aren't the only ones getting screwed this election season."
Well, that's one way to keep energy levels up through the primaries.
