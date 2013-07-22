Whether we’re busting butt on the 9 to 5 grind, or challenging ourselves creatively to be a household name, one thing holds true: It ain't easy to fake a bright-eyed and rested look when you were up all night finishing that PowerPoint presentation for your boss. That's where Benefit cosmetics comes in: Their entire line of fix-it products is devoted to making you look like you've got it all together, even when you're barely hanging in there.