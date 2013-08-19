Skip navigation!
Laura Argintar
Makeup
Finally, Someone Broke Down Natural Makeup Into A Tutorial That's Actually Easy
Laura Argintar
Aug 19, 2013
Nails
Jin Soon's Newest Nail Polish Is Sneaky...Very Sneaky
Laura Argintar
Aug 19, 2013
Makeup
Lashes Go To Crazy New Lengths With This Mascara Primer
Laura Argintar
Aug 17, 2013
Fitness
A Celebrated Author Takes On Body Image — Without Kid Gloves
Lionel Shriver, the outspoken author of Big Brother and We Need To Talk About Kevin, recently nonchalantly admitted to The New York Times that she eats
by
Laura Argintar
Skin Care
Stop Your Pouting: The Best Cures For Chapped Lips
Chapped lips have a tendency to creep up on us when we least expect it. We're just going about our day, minding our own business, and all of a sudden,
by
Laura Argintar
Health
The Price It Pays To Employ A Smoker
It turns out that smokers aren't the only ones who have to pay for their habit — their bosses do, too. And, employing a smoker doesn't come cheap:
by
Laura Argintar
Skin Care
The 7 Body Parts That Can Make You Look Older Than You Actually Are
So, we've finally mastered the good habit of slathering our faces with sunscreen — high fives all around! But, skin-care-smugness aside, it's
by
Laura Argintar
Hair
Is "The Swoosh" The Latest In Hipster Hair?
We've all seen that girl walk down the street and execute a confident
by
Laura Argintar
Makeup
Traveling Just Got More Fun: Benefit Launches Airport Kiosks
When do you feel the least attractive? If we had to narrow it down, we'd say it's probably be when we huffing through an airport, dragging our luggage
by
Laura Argintar
System Reboot
Kristen Bell Gives The Baby-Weight Rat Race A Big "No Thanks"
So...you know how after a celebrity gives birth, there's all kinds of pressure to show up on a magazine cover looking "perfect"? And, how that's a totally
by
Laura Argintar
Makeup
The Secret To Effortless Parisian Chic Is Just A Few Beauty Produ...
Sometimes, when the weather is as insufferable as it was last week, we like to pretend we’re roaming the streets of Le Marais, surrounded by chic
by
Laura Argintar
Hair
Save Your Strands With Sulfate-Free Shampoo
Unless you've been locking yourself in a closet choking on phthalates and scented markers, you know that natural, chemical-free beauty is all the rage
by
Laura Argintar
Makeup
Fake It 'Til You Make It With Benefit's Best Fix-It Products
Ladies, we feel you. Our cities are busy, we’re all vying for the same things (the-stunner-at-the-bar's eye, the dream job, and the Rag & Bone jeans
by
Laura Argintar
Makeup
Hot Out There? Foundations That Won't Make You Break A Sweat
As if life wasn't complicated enough, we now have the elements to really mess up things. When the weather descends into the humid depths of summer,
by
Laura Argintar
Health
Juice Boost! 5 Healthy Reasons To Drink Your Fruits And Veggies
2013 may very well be the year that cold-pressed juice hits the mainstream. It's a backstage staple at Fashion Week, fresh-juice shops are everywhere
by
Laura Argintar
Braids
This Crown Braid DIY Is Pretty Much All We Want To Wear This Summer
Fact: No matter how many times we play it out, the braided hairstyle will always be in popular demand. Why? Because regardless of how smug our resting
by
Laura Argintar
Makeup
Butter London Adds Makeup To Its Repertoire
Ever wish you could find makeup that perfect matched your nail color? (Or, is that just us?) Good news: Butter London, the nail lacquer company synonymous
by
Laura Argintar
Nails
Give Your Cracked Cuticles Some Much-Needed Love With These Pampe...
It seems like our cuticles these days are really getting the raw end of the deal. In moments of duress, we're often guilty of picking them, biting them,
by
Laura Argintar
Skin Care
A New Beauty Line Brings South American Pampering To Your Body
Buenos Aires is one of the world's great cities, with vibrant people and incredible Latin culture. No wonder it's high on our travel wish list. But, since
by
Laura Argintar
Health
Turns Out Changing Your Name After You Get Married Is So Not The ...
We all know the traditional principles of getting hitched — and the gender politics that come along with them. For more than a decade, the debate over
by
Laura Argintar
Health
See What That Glass Of Wine Will Do To You In Ten Years
We were just daydreaming about tonight's happy hour...when this drinking mirror app gave us second thoughts. As part of the Scottish government's "Drop A
by
Laura Argintar
Hair
Everything Old Is New Again: The Afro Makes A Mainstream Comeback
Thought the Afro was a hairstyle of the past, gone the way of bell-bottom jeans and peace signs? No way — natural hair never goes out of style. In fact,
by
Laura Argintar
Makeup
Not A Morning Person? Here's How To Look Like One
When it comes to looking fresh-faced and awake in the morning, we could all use a little extra help now and then. Especially during the lazy, soporific
by
Laura Argintar
Health
Holy Halitosis! How To ID Bad Breath — And Get Fresh Again
Wondering why people stand feet away from you when having conversation? Have you noticed that your tongue is looking a little white or yellow? Hey, no
by
Laura Argintar
Skin Care
How To Banish Body Acne — For Real, This Time
Hey guys, great news: It turns out body acne doesn't magically disappear after high school, despite paying our dues in four years of awkwardness. We're
by
Laura Argintar
Health
Well, THIS Is Surprising: Smoking Pot Makes You Less Motivated
This isn't our first time at the rodeo when it comes to our fascination with pot. As more of us come to accept the drug, and the majority of Americans are
by
Laura Argintar
Health
Tearjerker Essay Of The Day: Growing Up With A Mother Who Says Sh...
At one time or another, we've all felt the societal pressure to look a certain way. Whether it's as innocent as whitening our teeth or sighing, "I really
by
Laura Argintar
Makeup
Summer Better Watch Its Back, 'Cause NARS Has A New Fall Color Li...
July is finally here, which means we're already halfway into the summer and on the brink of warm weather makeup monotony. We've got the peach lip down and
by
Laura Argintar
